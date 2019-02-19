Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Philadelphia
Hedman (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Flyers, Fox Sports' Caley Chelios reports.
Hedman's injury is believed to be extremely "short-term," so the Lightning are likely just exercising extreme caution with their all-star defender. Another update on the reigning Norris Trophy winner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Buffalo.
