Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Philadelphia

Hedman (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Flyers, Fox Sports' Caley Chelios reports.

Hedman's injury is believed to be extremely "short-term," so the Lightning are likely just exercising extreme caution with their all-star defender. Another update on the reigning Norris Trophy winner's status will undoubtedly surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories