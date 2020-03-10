Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Toronto
Hedman (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hedman will miss a second straight game Tuesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Another update on the 29-year-old Swede's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Picks up injury Saturday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: First goals in 31 games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Snags pair of power-play helpers•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Third in scoring from blue line•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Three times lucky•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.