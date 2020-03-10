Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out against Toronto

Hedman (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hedman will miss a second straight game Tuesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Another update on the 29-year-old Swede's status should surface prior to Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia.