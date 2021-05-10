Hedman (lower body) will not play in Monday's game against Florida, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
As expected, Hedman will miss Monday's season finale. He finishes the 2020-21 campaign with nine goals and 45 points in 54 games. The Norris Trophy hopeful should be back in action once the playoffs begin.
