Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out Sunday
Hedman (undisclosed) will not be in Sunday's lineup for Game 3 against Columbus, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Lightning were already without Nikita Kucherov (suspension) and this won't make things any easier. It's unclear what Hedman is dealing with or if he'll be available for Game 4 on Tuesday.
