Hedman is dealing with an upper-body injury and won't play Tuesday versus the Canucks, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Krenn adds that the Lightning have designated Hedman day-to-day for now, leaving some hope he'll be ready to suit up Thursday versus the Oilers. With Hedman out, Haydn Fleury figures to be in the lineup while Darren Raddysh could be an option to pick up power-play time.