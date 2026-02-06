Hedman recorded an assist, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

This was Hedman's third game back from an elbow injury that cost him 22 contests. The 35-year-old has been sheltered on the third pairing since his return. He's now at 13 assists, 33 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances. He still has potential to be productive, and he'll look to build some momentum while playing for Sweden at the Olympics.