Lightning's Victor Hedman: Picks up injury Saturday

Hedman (undisclosed) played only 4:36 during Saturday's game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman was never officially ruled out for the game and remained on the bench, but he wasn't able to get much playing time. Per Smith, Hedman will be re-evaluated in the coming days. It may be too quick a turnaround for the Swedish defenseman to be ready for Sunday's matchup with the Red Wings. If he can't go, Luke Schenn will likely enter the lineup.