Hedman (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hedman suffered an injury during Tuesday's game against the Canadiens, and the issue will force him to miss at least a week. He was sidelined for 12 games between November and early December due to an unspecified injury, and it's not yet clear how much time he'll miss due to his current ailment. Declan Carlile was recalled in a corresponding move, and he should have a chance to see playing time in Hedman's absence.