Hedman (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman is slated to miss a fifth consecutive game Thursday against the Oilers, and his placement on injured reserve won't impact his return timetable. However, head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that Hedman will be out "probably a couple more weeks." Hedman's move to IR will clear space on the roster for Nick Paul (upper body), who was activated from long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move.