Lightning's Victor Hedman: Playing in Global Series
Hedman (lower body) will be in the lineup against Buffalo on Friday in his native Sweden.
Hedman returns following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. The blueliner has yet to put together a multipoint effort this season, but still has racked up nine points in 11 contests. In addition to eating up big minutes at even strength, Hedman figures to be back on the top power-play unit and should offer top-end fantasy value.
