Hedman dished an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Hedman cycled the puck from Nikita Kucherov along to Steven Stamkos for a power-play goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Hedman finished the first round with eight assists in six contests, and seven of those helpers came with the man advantage. The Swede added 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in a top-pairing role.