Hedman had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
He scored on the power play at 7:40 of the third to push the Bolts up 3-0. Hedman has four goals and 12 assists in 16 games, and he's only once finished a season (2021-22) where he's scored at least a point-per-game. This may be the next one. Hedman already has 44 shots, eight power-play points and a plus-5 rating.
