Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games
Hedman delivered a trio of assists in Thursday's 6-3 victory over Carolina.
Hedman has turned up the heat lately and he's riding a seven-game scoring streak (two goals, eight assists). He also has points in 10 of his last 12 games (15 points). One word. Beast.
