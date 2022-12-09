Hedman picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

He now has an assist in each of his last two games, and it's the first time he's gotten points in back-to-back games in 14. Hedman remains an elite NHL defender, but he just hasn't put up the kind of offense fantasy managers expected when they drafted him so early. Keep the faith -- his points will come, but it may be hard for him to come close to the 50-point plateau. Those 85 points last year were like Lightning in a bottle.