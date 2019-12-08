Lightning's Victor Hedman: Points keep piling up
Hedman scored and added two assists in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Sharks. He also finished plus-3.
The two helpers came on the power play. Hedman has points in five-straight games and 27 in 25 games. His offensive pace is at a career high, but his plus-minus just broke even Saturday. That's a far cry from Hedman's plus-24 last season or plus-32 the year before. We're sure that category will pick up soon. Enjoy the output regardless.
