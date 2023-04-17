Hedman (rest) was back in his usual top-pairing spot at practice Monday and figures to be in the lineup against Toronto for Game 1 on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman was given the regular-season finale against Detroit off Thursday but looks to be a full go for the playoffs. While the Swedish blueliner was nowhere near last season's point total (85), he still managed to record his eighth straight 45-plus point campaign. The emergence of Mikhail Sergachev has seen Hedman relegated to the No. 2 power-play unit but he should still offer top-end fantasy value heading into the postseason.