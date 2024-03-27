Hedman (lower body) is slated to play in Wednesday's matchup with Boston, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Hedman looks set to return to action after missing just one game due to his lower-body issue. While the blueliner has scored just two goals in his last 10 outings, with both tallies coming in the same game, he did rack up eight helpers over that stretch for a point-per-game pace. With Hedman back in action, he should reclaim his spot at the point with the No. 1 power-play unit.