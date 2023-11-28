Hedman notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Hedman has a helper in each of the last four games, and two of them have come on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman set up Anthony Cirelli's goal in the last minute of the second period. It's been a return to high-scoring form for Hedman this season -- he's at 23 points, 41 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 contests in 2023-24 after logging a mere 49 points in 76 outings a year ago.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores goal, assist Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Another multi-point effort•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Maintains hot start•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Rumors of decline exaggerated•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Back to old self to start season•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Collects two helpers in Game 4•