Hedman notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hedman has a helper in each of the last four games, and two of them have come on the power play. The 32-year-old defenseman set up Anthony Cirelli's goal in the last minute of the second period. It's been a return to high-scoring form for Hedman this season -- he's at 23 points, 41 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 contests in 2023-24 after logging a mere 49 points in 76 outings a year ago.