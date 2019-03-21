Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pots OT winner

Hedman scored the overtime winner and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Capitals.

The star blueliner has found the scoresheet in six straight games and nine of the last 11, piling up four goals and 12 points over that stretch. Hedman is now just one point short of his third straight 50-point campaign, and the fourth of his career.

