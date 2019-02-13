Lightning's Victor Hedman: Power-play output boosts value
Hedman has two assists in his last three games.
Hedman is off his scoring pace of 2016-17 and even 2017-18, but still sits 15th in the NHL with 37 points in 50 games. Put his power-play production -- 20 of those points -- seriously increase Hedman's fantasy value. Only Keith Yandle, Torey Krug, John Carlson and Brett Burns have more points with the man advantage. And he's tied with Mark Giordano in fifth on the last.
