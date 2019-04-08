Lightning's Victor Hedman: Practices fully
Hedman (upper body) was a full participant for Monday's practice and is "looking encouraging" for Wednesday's Game 1 against Columbus, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman hasn't seen the ice since March 30, and was able to return to the practice ice in a full fashion for the first time since the injury. The Swede will be an important piece if the Lightning want to win the Stanley Cup, as Hedman produced 54 points in 70 games this campaign. The fact that he's practicing is a positive sign for his possible return Wednesday, but as always, check back later in the week for an official word from the team.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hopeful for playoff return•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pots OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...