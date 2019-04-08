Lightning's Victor Hedman: Practices fully

Hedman (upper body) was a full participant for Monday's practice and is "looking encouraging" for Wednesday's Game 1 against Columbus, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman hasn't seen the ice since March 30, and was able to return to the practice ice in a full fashion for the first time since the injury. The Swede will be an important piece if the Lightning want to win the Stanley Cup, as Hedman produced 54 points in 70 games this campaign. The fact that he's practicing is a positive sign for his possible return Wednesday, but as always, check back later in the week for an official word from the team.