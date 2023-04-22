Hedman (undisclosed) is at practice Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

This is great news for the Lightning, as Hedman missed Thursday's Game 2 in Toronto. He was injured in Game 1 after playing only 6:35, and while the Lightning were able to win Tuesday by a 7-3 score, they missed their top defenseman in Game 2, dropping a 7-2 decision. Hedman had nine goals and 49 points in 76 regular season games in 2022-23.