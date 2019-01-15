Lightning's Victor Hedman: Present for morning skate
Hedman (upper body) was on the ice for morning skate Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman collided with a ref during Sunday's game against the Islanders, causing him to leave after 7:58 of ice time. While this doesn't appear to be a lingering issue for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, the Bolts likely will give an official word on Hedman's status ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Stars.
