Lightning's Victor Hedman: Probable to play

Hedman (lower body) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman reports.

Hedman exited Monday's 5-1 win over Columbus due to a lower-body issue, but whatever forced him from that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The reigning Norris Trophy winner is expected to slot into his usual role skating on Tampa Bay's top pairing and first power-play unit against Philadelphia.