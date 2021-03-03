Hedman recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Hedman set up Ondrej Palat for a goal at 7:29 of the first period. That would be all the Lightning needed in the win. The 30-year-old Hedman has impressed with four goals and 16 helpers through 20 games. He's added 49 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 16 PIM, 25 hits and 24 blocked shots. The Swede remains a clear top-five defenseman in fantasy.