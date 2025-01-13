Hedman recorded an assist, four PIM, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Hedman set up a go-ahead goal by Nikita Kucherov in the second period. This was Hedman's third straight game with a point, his first streak of at least that many contests since a five-gamer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. The defenseman is up to six goals, 26 helpers, 92 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 39 outings this season.