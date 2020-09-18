Hedman scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

The Islanders struck first Thursday, but Hedman answered only 2:13 later on a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. This score line held until Anthony Cirelli potted the game-winner in overtime for the Lightning. Hedman is up to nine goals, six assists, 62 shots on net, a plus-19 rating and 38 blocked shots through 19 playoff contests. He'll continue to be the Lightning's top option on the blue line as they face the Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.