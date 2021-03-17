Hedman posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Hedman got his 500th career point in a very familiar way, as he set up Steven Stamkos on the power play in the third period. Hedman achieved the milestone with 110 goals and 390 assists in 790 appearances. The 30-year-old Swede has five tallies, 22 helpers, 17 power-play points, 67 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances in 2020-21. His 27 points rank first among blueliners league-wide.