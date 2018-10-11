Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready to repeat last year's excellence

Hedman is skating with Dan Girardi on the Lightning's top pairing and running the team's top power-play unit.

The Norris he won last season is polished and ready to stay in his possession this season. The team has just one game under its belt so far and he has no points. But Hedman is poised for another dominant season. He's a lock-and-forget player in every format. The only reason he would ever sit is if his team wasn't on the ice.