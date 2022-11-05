Hedman (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Sabres, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

The Lightning have just 18 skaters on the ice for warmups, with Hedman among them, so it's expected he'll play after a two-game absence. The 31-year-old has eight points, including three on the power play, through nine appearances this season. He should resume his usual top-pairing role with time on the first power-play unit, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to activate him.