Hedman (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Senators, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman was bothered by an injury late in the preseason, which cost him four games. The 34-year-old was clearly just making sure to be ready for the regular season, and he'll resume his usual role as the Lightning's top overall defenseman.

