Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready to rock
According to coach Jon Cooper, Hedman (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman was labeled day-to-day with an undisclosed issue by Cooper on Monday, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old Swede is expected to skate on Tampa Bay's second pairing and first power-play unit against Florida.
