Lightning's Victor Hedman: Records first multi-point showing

Hedman recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.

The stalwart defenseman has hit an offensive stride of late with five assists through his past five games. Hedman is averaging 25:48 of ice time per contest with a hefty 3:44 on the man advantage, so while his single goal and eight points don't jump off the page, his locked-in role and recent form are encouraging. In fact, there might be some circles where he's underappreciated and is a potential buy-low candidate.