Tampa Bay general manager Julien BriseBois said that Hedman suffered a torn meniscus March 30 and will undergo surgery Tuesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman played with the injury throughout Tampa Bay's run to its second straight Stanley Cup, totaling two goals and 16 assists across 23 appearances. BriseBois said the defenseman is expected to need to 2-to-4 weeks to make a recovery from surgery, so Hedman won't be in any danger of missing the start of the 2021-22 season.