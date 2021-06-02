Hedman notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.
Hedman picked up his 10th assist of the postseason on Anthony Cirelli's third-period tally. Tuesday's helped was the second at even strength for Hedman in eight playoff contests. The star defenseman has added 18 shots on goal, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.
