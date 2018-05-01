Lightning's Victor Hedman: Registers assist Monday
Hedman recorded a helper in Monday's Game 2 victory over Boston.
After failing to tally a point in the Lightning's opening-round series versus the Devils, Hedman now has an assist in back-to-back outings against the Bruins. Despite logging 4:17 of ice time per game in the playoffs, the Swede is still without a power-play point. If Tampa Bay is going to make it to the Eastern Conference finals, it is going to need the blueliner to rediscover his scoring touch sooner rather than later.
