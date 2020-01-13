Lightning's Victor Hedman: Registers helper Sunday
Hedman recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
Hedman had the lone helper on a second-period goal by Tyler Johnson. The Swedish blueliner is up to 41 points, 99 shots on goal, 61 blocked shots, 56 hits and a plus-8 rating in 43 contests this season. He's one of the best in the league on the blue line -- the 29-year-old may even challenge his career high of 72 points from 2016-17.
