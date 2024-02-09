Hedman notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hedman has racked up 12 points over his last nine outings. The 33-year-old's spot on the top pairing and first power-play unit are as secure as ever with Mikhail Sergachev (leg) out for the rest of the regular season. Hedman's at 51 points in 50 appearances this season, already better than his 49-point campaign a year ago. The defenseman has added 102 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.