Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returning versus Sabres

Hedman (lower body) will play Thursday against the Sabres, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The towering Swedish blueliner missed Tampa's last game but will return to face the Sabres who have dropped three straight contests and four of their last five overall. In three prior meetings with Buffalo this season, Hedman has recorded four assists. The Lightning's top defenseman last scored a goal on Jan. 19.

More News
Our Latest Stories