Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Hedman (lower body) will suit up for Tuesday's game against the Jets, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hedman will make his first appearance since missing five games before the All-Star break. The 27-year-old blueliner likely won't reach the 16-goal, 72-point performance of last season, but he's already compiled six goals and 27 points with a plus-24 rating, partly due to the sheer power Tampa Bay's forwards have. Hedman is expected to return to the power play as well, but he could have a tough matchup against the Jets, who have an 82.2 percent penalty kill rate -- ranked 12th in the league.