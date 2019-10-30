Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out against Devils
Hedman (lower body) won't suit up for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman exited Tuesday's loss to the Rangers after just 6:37 of ice time and didn't return, and now he'll miss his first game of the year. Ryan McDonagh figures to be the Lightning's top left-handed defenseman in this contest while either Jan Rutta or Luke Schenn should fill into the bottom pairing.
