Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out for Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hedman sustained an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game against Carolina, and he hasn't been seen on the ice since then. However, the Lightning hope that he'll be available for next Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Senators. The 34-year-old made 79 regular-season appearances last year, racking up 15 goals, 51 assists, 133 blocked shots, 39 hits and 30 PIM while averaging 23:05 of ice time.
