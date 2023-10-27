Hedman picked up two assists Thursday in a 6-0 victory over San Jose.

This season has been Hedman time. The big defender has nine points (one goal, eight helpers) in eight games so far, and he's been held off the scoresheet just twice. And right now, he's on a three-game, four-assist streak. Hedman even has three points on the power play. Rumors of his decline have been greatly exaggerated. Managers who took the chance on him on draft day are being rewarded handsomely.