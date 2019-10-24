Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores game-winner on power play
Hedman scored a power-play goal on three shots and logged a team-high 23:22 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Hedman broke a 2-2 deadlock with his power-play goal with only 57 seconds left in regulation. It was his second straight game with a goal after going the first seven contests without one. Despite the low goal output, Hedman has managed to reach the scoresheet in eight of nine games this season and leads Tampa Bay defensemen with eight points.
