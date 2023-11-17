Hedman scored a goal on one shot and picked up an assist versus Chicago on Thursday.

Hedman has four multi-point games in his last seven contests but had been stuck in a four-game goal drought before Thursday's tally. The blueliner's helper was scored with the man advantage, giving him six power-play points on the year. Despite some speculation that Mikhail Sergachev could replace Hedman on the No. 1 unit, Hedman continues to hold onto his spot.