Hedman scored a goal on his honly shot and added four blocks and one hit in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2.

Hedman got the Lightning on the board late in the first period with a point blast through traffic. The big defenseman has lit the lamp in four consecutive games, piling up seven points and a plus-8 rating in that stretch. Only Brayden Point, with eight, has scored more goals than Hedman's seven among Tampa Bay skaters.