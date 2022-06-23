Hedman scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Hedman took the puck from his own blue line before sneaking a backhander past Darcy Kuemper. The goal was Hedman's first since Tampa's opening-round series against Toronto. The 31-year-old defenseman has three goals and 15 assists in 20 playoff contests.
