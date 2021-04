Hedman scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Hedman had the secondary assist on an Alex Barre-Boulet equalizer in the third period. Ten seconds into overtime, Hedman scored to give the Lightning the win. The Swede has nine tallies, 44 points, 125 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 48 contests.