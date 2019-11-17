Lightning's Victor Hedman: Second multi-point game in row
Hedman tallied a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Jets.
He's riding a four-game point streak that includes two goals and five assists. Hedman hadn't put up a multi-point game this season until Thursday night and now he has two in a row. This Norris-worthy defender is warming up. That's good for every fantasy owner.
