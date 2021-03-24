Hedman recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Hedman set up Steven Stamkos for the game-tying goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Hedman continues to sizzle above a point-per-game pace -- he has six goals and 27 helpers in 32 contests. The Swede has added 77 shots, 50 blocks, a plus-15 rating and 19 power-play points this season, providing well-rounded production to any fantasy manager who used an early-round pick to draft him.
